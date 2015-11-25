Drogba backs Cech to lead Arsenal to title

Didier Drogba has tipped former Chelsea team-mate Petr Cech to inspire Arsenal to the Premier League title this season.

The veteran striker collected his fourth winners' medal in England's top flight last season alongside Cech, before he departed for Montreal Impact and the Czech Republic international was signed by Arsene Wenger.

Drogba accepts it will be difficult for Chelsea to defend their crown following an abysmal start to the season, but has backed Cech to make the difference as Arsenal seek a first title since 2004.

"I think Manchester City will be strong, but unfortunately Chelsea are too far [away]," he told Sky Sports. "So I will go for my friend Petr Cech and Arsenal."

When asked if he felt Arsenal had enough to sustain a title challenge across the season, he added: "They've got Petr Cech."

Drogba believes Chelsea will be "shocked" by their start to the season, in which they have only won four of 13 league matches, but is confident Jose Mourinho will turn it around.

"It's a different situation for the club, the managers and the players," he said. "When you win the league the season before and you find yourself in the last three or four teams in the table after four five games, it's kind of a shock.

"But I really know that the players and the manager have the ability to change this, they've won consecutive games so I think it's kind of a new start."