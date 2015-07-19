Drogba confirms MLS talks, open to Inter move

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba confirmed he is in talks with an unnamed team from MLS, but the Ivorian did not rule out a move to Inter.

Drogba has made no secret of his desire to play in the United States and the free agent is reportedly set to join Chicago Fire, whose coach Frank Yallop was tight-lipped amid growing speculation on Saturday.

Fellow MLS outfit and CONCACAF Champions League finalists Montreal Impact have also been linked with the 37-year-old striker, while reports suggest Serie A giants Inter are interested.

"I'm not aware of that situation [with Inter]," Drogba told FCInter1908.

"Inter are a great club, and certainly if they were to contact me I'd gladly listen to their offer, but I'm currently in talks with an MLS club.

"Inter could be an option if they really are interested in me."

Ex-Ivory Coast captain Drogba was further quizzed about Inter's interest and his willingness to provide back up for Argentina international forward Mauro Icardi should he make the move to Italy.

The two-time African Player of the Year said: "It would be absolutely no problem.

"In every team there are players you have to compete with for a place in the team."

Drogba scored over 150 goals in two different spells for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in the process.