Drogba eyeing Chelsea stay into next season

The Ivorian enjoyed a stellar eight years at Stamford Bridge in his first spell, winning three Premier League titles and four FA Cups before sealing the UEFA Champions League with the decisive penalty in the shootout against Bayern Munich in the 2012 final.

Many thought that spot-kick would be Drogba's last act in a Chelsea shirt, but, following brief stints at Shanghai Shenhua and Galatasaray, the 36-year-old returned to be reunited with Jose Mourinho at the start of this campaign.

And the striker, who signed a one-year deal, says he would like to remain in London for the foreseeable future.

"When you have achieved so much and won so many trophies like we have done in the past 10 years, that creates something special," he told Sky Sports.

"I hope, and the club makes me believe, I am part of this big family, so we are going to find the best thing for both of us to promote the club in the best way.

"When I left this club [the first time], I was saying that I had done everything I wanted to do, but I think now that I did not do everything, I think there is more to do.

"I love this club and would love to be part of this club for the future, with the new players."