Drogba to leave Chelsea

Didier Drogba has announced he will leave Chelsea following Sunday's season-ending game against Sunderland, in order to play more first-team football.

Drogba - who moved back to Stamford Bridge ahead of the current campaign - is a Chelsea legend, having helped the club to multiple trophies and scoring the winning penalty in the club's UEFA Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in 2012.

Now 37, the Ivorian has been limited to a bit-part role since his return, largely due to the form of Diego Costa.

And Drogba has revealed he is keen to maximise his playing time in the closing years of his career.

"I want to play for at least one more season and in order to play more football I feel I need to go to another club," he told Chelsea's official website on Sunday.

"All the fans know my love for Chelsea and I hope to be back here in the future in another role."

Drogba first joined Chelsea in 2004 and scored 157 goals in 341 appearances before leaving in the wake of the club's Champions League triumph.

He also collected three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups during his initial stint in London.

Drogba has featured in 39 matches across all competitions this term, scoring seven times and helping Jose Mourinho's men to a Premier League and League Cup double, but has only started on 13 occasions ahead of Sunday's clash with Sunderland.