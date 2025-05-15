After more than 130 years, Goodison Park will host its last ever men’s game as Everton prepare for their move to a £800 million new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Built in 1892, Goodison Park ranked at No.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain. It hosted the FA Cup final in 1894 and 1910 and five World Cup matches in 1966.

Everton won nine First Division titles at the famous stadium, most recently in 1986/87, but will wave goodbye at the end of the 2024/25 season.

When is the last game at Goodison Park?

Goodison Park

The last game at Goodison Park will take place on 18 May 2025, with Everton facing Southampton at 12:00 GMT in the Premier League.

Southampton are already relegated to the Championship, and Everton cannot finish lower than 17th, or higher than 13th, meaning there will be little consequence to the result of the final game, allowing for a proper send-off.

Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock during construction in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, that match against Southampton will not be the final game ever at Goodison Park, with the club recently announcing that the stadium affectionately known as The Grand Old Lady will become the new home of Everton Women.

Everton’s owner, The Friedkin Group, made the decision despite previous suggestions that a Goodison Legacy Project would be launched to provide a range of community initiatives, such as housing and health facilities, for the local area.

This season, Everton Women have been playing at Walton Hall Park, which has a capacity of around 2,500 – a fraction of Goodison Park’s 39,572.

Whilst Southampton’s trip will be an emotional one for all those involved at Everton, there have been positive responses to the news that Goodison will not be demolished.

Nikki Doucet, the chief executive of WSL Football, said: “This is a defining moment for Everton Women in a move that will play a key role in the continued progress of women’s football in England.”

Even if Everton do win, they will have won just five of their 19 home games in the 2024/25 season, meaning they are guaranteed to record their fewest home wins ever in a 38-game top-flight season.

David Moyes returned to the Goodison Park dugout in January 2025, after the sacking of Sean Dyche, and has turned their season around, leading them to just four losses in 17 league games.