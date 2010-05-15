Drogba maintains Wembley scoring streak

The striker, who will also lead Ivory Coast as captain in the World Cup, has now scored in all six competitive matches Chelsea have played there since the stadium reopened in 2007.

He scored the winner in their 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Manchester United in 2007; Chelsea's only goal in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the 2008 League Cup final and the winner in the 2-1 semi-final victory over Arsenal in 2009.

Drogba also grabbed the equaliser in a 2-1 win over Everton in last season's FA Cup final and got the opener in Chelsea's 3-0 FA Cup semi-final win against Aston Villa last month.

NEWS:Chelsea retain FA Cup to do double

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook