Champions League all-time top scorers

The Champions League kicked off in the 1992/93 season as the old European Cup was revamped and rebranded.

Since then, the continental competition has featured more than 10,000 goals and three players have netted over 100 times.

Here, a look at the all-time top scorers in the Champions League and the old European Cup...

Neymar (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in April 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar spent 10 seasons in Europe with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian forward saved some of his most impressive performances for the Champions League.

A treble winner with Barça in 2015, Neymar scored in the final as the Blaugrana beat Juventus 3-1. In total, he netted 21 Champions League goals for the Catalan club and another 22 with Paris Saint-Germain, finishing as a runner-up with the French club in 2020.

Didier Drogba (Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in September 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest African players of all time, Didier Drogba scored 44 goals in the Champions League in an impressive career.

The Ivorian netted 36 of those for Chelsea, helping the Blues win the title in 2012 as he headed a late equaliser against Bayern Munich and then hit the winning penalty in the shootout.

Filippo Inzaghi (Juventus, AC Milan)

Filippo Inzaghi celebrates a goal for AC Milan against Celtic in the Champions League in September 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Champions League winner with AC Milan, Filippo Inzaghi scored both goals as the Rossoneri beat Liverpool 2-1 in the 2007 final.

Inzaghi netted 46 goals in the continental competition overall with Juventus and Milan, also finishing as a runner-up with the Bianconeri in 1998.

Eusébio (Benfica)

Eusebio pictured at Benfica in 1970. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eusébio scored 473 goals in a long career at Benfica between 1961 and 1974 and the legendary Portugal forward helped the Lisbon club win the European Cup in 1962.

During his time at Benfica, Benfica were Portuguese champions 11 times, featuring regularly in the European Cup. In total, Eusébio scored 46 goals in the continental competition.

Mohamed Salah (Basel, Roma, Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal for Liverpool against Lille in the Champions League in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2019, Mohamed Salah has scored 44 times for the Reds in the continental competition.

The Egyptian forward was also on target twice for Basel in the Champions League and netted once for Roma. He failed to convert in two appearances with Chelsea.

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates a goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City in the Champions League in April 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimović played for some of Europe's biggest clubs in an impressive career, but the former Swedish striker was never able to win the Champions League.

Ibrahimović featured for Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in the continental competition and scored 48 goals overall.

Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea)

Andriy Shevchenko celebrates after scoring for AC Milan against Lyon in the Champions League in April 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the outstanding strikers of his generation, Andriy Shevchenko won the Champions League with AC Milan and also finished as a runner-up twice – once with the Rossoneri and then again at Chelsea.

The former Ukraine forward struck 49 goals in the competition overall, with 15 of those scored for Dynamo Kyiv, 29 with Milan and four at Chelsea.

Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

Alfredo Di Stefano scores for Real Madrid against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An attacking player who popped up all over the pitch, Alfredo Di Stéfano scored over 300 goals for Real Madrid and changed the history of the Spanish side.

Di Stéfano starred as Madrid won the first five European Cups between 1956 and 1960. In total, he hit 49 goals in 58 appearances in the continental competition.

Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City)

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Young Boys in the Champions League in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland helped Manchester City win a first Champions League title in his debut season with the Sky Blues, netting over 50 goals in all competitions as Pep Guardiola's side claimed the treble.

By April 2025, the prolific Norwegian had hit 49 goals in just 48 games in the Champions League for RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and City, averaging over one per game.

Thierry Henry (Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

Thierry Henry celebrates with Alex Hleb after scoring for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the Champions League in February 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of a select group of players to score 50 or more goals in the Champions League, Thierry Henry notched a half century of strikes with Monaco, Arsenal and Barcelona.

A Champions League finalist with Arsenal, Henry scored 35 times in the competition for the Gunners. Later, he went on to win it with Barcelona as part of a treble in 2008/09. The former France forward was on target eight times in the competition for Barça and hit seven for Monaco earlier in his career.

Kylian Mbappé (Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona in the Champions League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Champions League finalist with Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, Kylian Mbappé went on to become PSG's all-time top scorer with 256 goals before joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Mbappé scored 42 Champions League goals for PSG, having hit six at Monaco early in his career. By April 2025, he had added another seven at Real Madrid for 55 in total.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

Ruud van Nistelrooy celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Benfica in the Champions League in September 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite playing for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, Ruud van Nistelrooy never won the Champions League.

But the former Netherlands striker was a prolific scorer in the competition, netting eight times for PSV, 35 with United and 13 at Madrid. And his 56 Champions League goals came in just 73 games.

Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Inter in the Champions League in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a long career at Bayern Munich, Thomas Müller has won the Champions League twice and also finished as a runner-up.

The former Germany attacker helped the Bavarians to the title in 2013 and again in 2020 as part of a treble triumph. His goal against Inter in the teams' quarter-final first leg in April 2025 was his 57th in the Champions League since his debut in the 2008/09 season.

Raúl (Real Madrid, Schalke)

Raul celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before he was overtaken by Cristiano Ronaldo and later by Karim Benzema as well, Raúl González was Real Madrid's all-time top scorer.

A three-time Champions League winner with Madrid, Raúl scored in two finals and netted 323 goals for Los Blancos overall. He was on target 66 times for Real in the continental competition and went on to add five more at Schalke for 71 in total.

Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema celebrates a goal for Real Madrid against Chelsea in the Champions League in April 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Karim Benzema played a huge role in Los Blancos' success in the competition in his 14 seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The French forward was on target 78 times for Madrid in the Champions League, having hit 12 with previous club Lyon. He is the competition's fourth-highest scorer with 90 goals in total and has set up many, many more over the years.

Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Besiktas in the Champions League in February 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of just three players to reach a century of goals in the Champions League, Robert Lewandowski has made his mark in the competition with three different clubs.

The Polish striker memorably scored four times against Real Madrid in a 4-1 win for Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals in 2013, helped Bayern Munich to the title in a treble triumph in 2020 and has netted some important goals in the competition for Barcelona. His brace for Barça against Dortmund in April 2025 took him to 105 goals overall.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in April 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 672 goals and over 100 of those strikes came in the Champions League.

A four-time Champions League winner with Barça, Messi netted 120 goals for the Blaugrana in the competition and added nine more in his time at Paris Saint-Germain for 129 in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Marseille in the Champions League in September 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 140 goals, plus one more in qualifying for the continental competition.

The Portuguese superstar scored 105 of those during his time at Real Madrid, winning the trophy four times with Los Blancos. He also won the Champions League with United, scoring 21 Champions League goals for the Red Devils overall and 14 for Juventus.