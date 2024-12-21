Iconic FA Cup images

From its inception way back in 1871, the FA Cup has been the stage for some immensely memorable moments.

And here, we’ve chosen some great photos which really sum up the magic of the world’s greatest cup competition.

Join as we journey from horses to headers via jaw-dropping dribbles and incredible upsets…

The ‘White Horse Final’ (1923)

PC George Storey, on his horse Billie, helps clear crowds from the pitch ahead of the 1923 FA Cup final between Bolton and West Ham (Image credit: Alamy)

Bolton beat West Ham 2-0 to lift the FA Cup in the first game at the original Wembley Stadium, but the game might not have gone ahead if not for the efforts of mounted police – who had to clear the pitch of spectators as the crowd swelled to an estimated 300,000 (Wembley’s official capacity was around 125,000).

Helping restore order that day was PC George Scorey on his grey horse Billie (who appeared white on the black-and-white newsreel footage of the time).

The ‘Matthews Final’ (1953)

Stanley Matthews takes on Bolton's Malcolm Barrass in the 1953 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

At the ripe old age of 38 (ok, he did play on until he was 50), Stanley Matthews made it third time lucky in the FA Cup final.

The ‘Wizard of Dribble’ produced a performance for the ages as Blackpool won a 4-3 thriller against Bolton, even overshadowing the efforts of hat-trick hero teammate Stan Mortensen.

Trautmann plays on with a broken neck (1956)

Bert Trautmann leaves the pitch at the end of the 1956 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

A German paratrooper captured during the Second World War and held prisoner in Lancashire, Bert Trautmann was a controversial signing when he joined Manchester City from St Helens Town in 1949.

He went on to become an absolute legend for the club, going down in history for his extraordinary display as City defeated Birmingham 3-1 in the 1956 FA Cup final – of which he played the last 15 minutes or so with a broken neck, sustained by colliding with opposition forward Peter Murphy’s knee.

Radford sends Hereford fans into raptures (1972)

Fans run onto the pitch as Ronnie Radford celebrates after scoring Hereford United's equalising goal against Newcastle (Image credit: Alamy)

Ricky George scored the winning goal for Hereford United in their famous giant-killing of Newcastle in a 1971/72 FA Cup third round replay, but Ronnie Radford’s thumping equaliser is the one that’s been replayed over and over and over again.

And it’s not hard to see why supporters couldn’t resist the urge to stream onto the Edgar Street pitch to join Radford as he wheeled away in celebration (of course, there was another pitch invasion after George’s winner).

Sunderland's monumental victory (1973)

Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr is held aloft by his teammates with the FA Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Second-tier Sunderland pulled off one of the great FA Cup upsets as they got the better of top-flight Leeds, the holders, in the final of 1973.

Ian Porterfield scored the only goal of the game for Bob Stokoe’s Black Cats, for whom club legend Bobby Kerr lifted the trophy at Wembley.

Villa wins it in style for Spurs (1981)

Ricky Villa scores Tottenham's winning goal against Manchester City in the 1981 FA Cup final replay (Image credit: Alamy)

Tottenham came from behind to beat Manchester City 3-2 in a replay of the 1981 FA Cup final, and they could hardly have hoped for a more remarkable winner than Ricky Villa’s outrageous solo effort.

Receiving the ball just outside the box, the Argentina jinked his way through the City defence and coolly finished past goalkeeper Joe Corrigan, bagging his second goal of the game.

“The Crazy Gang have beaten the Culture Club” (1988)

Wimbledon goalscorer Lawrie Sanchez and goalkeeper and captain Dave Beasant celebrate their win over Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

John Motson delivered arguably his greatest commentary line at full-time of the 1988 FA Cup final, as Wimbledon stunned Liverpool to get their hands on the trophy.

The ‘Crazy Gang’ spirit was on full show as Bobby Gould’s side celebrated, the sight of winning goalscorer Lawrie Sanchez with the Cup on his head and goalkeeper and captain Dave Beasant in a Dons-bedazzled hard hat a particularly memorable one.

Wrexham stun Arsenal (1992)

Steve Watkin scores Wrexham's winning goal against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fourth Division Wrexham shouldn’t have stood a chance against reigning champions of England Arsenal when they hosted them in the third round of the 1991/92 FA Cup – but this is the world’s greatest cup competition and incredible things happen.

Alan Smith had given the Gunners a half-time lead, but late goals from Mickey Thomas – a 25-yard free-kick – and Steve Watkin turned the tie at the Racecourse Ground on its head and sealed an historic upset.

Liverpool’s fashion disaster (1996)

Jamie Redknapp and Steve McManaman at Wembley in the infamous cream suits (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United won the 1996 FA Cup final through a late Eric Cantona goal, but was that really the biggest story of the day…?

Also making headlines were the awful Armani cream suits in which Liverpool rocked up at Wembley – apparently the choice of goalkeeper David James, who had just signed a deal with the Italian designer.

Giggs celebrates his wondergoal (1999)

Ryan Giggs celebrates after scoring his iconic winning goal for Manchester United against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay at Villa Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Giggs’ solo extra-time winner against Arsenal in a 1999 semi-final replay will forever be one of the great FA Cup goals – and the Manchester United star’s celebration was just as iconic.

After bamboozling several Gunners defenders and firing the ball past David Seaman, Giggs went for the classic ‘remove your shirt and swing it around your head’. Nothing less would have been appropriate.

Wycombe's Ceefax striker (2001)

Roy Essandoh celebrates after Wycombe Wanderers' quarter-final win over Leicester at Filbert Street (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into their FA Cup quarter-final tie away to Premier League Leicester without a fit striker, Wycombe Wanderers turned to Ceefax (ask your parents).

Roy Essandoh answered the call – and he only went and scored an injury-time header to send the third-tier Chairboys into the semi-finals. Remarkably, it would be his only Wycombe goal.

Seaman’s impossible save (2003)

David Seaman makes his incredible save to keep out Paul Peschisolido's header in the 2003 FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal retained the FA Cup in 2003, and they were indebted to David Seaman for reaching the final in the first place.

It looked for all the world like Paul Peschisolido had headed Sheffield United level, but the Gunners’ veteran ponytailed goalkeeper seemed to freeze time to produce one of the most astonishing stops the game has ever seen.

Gerrard’s late heroics (2006)

Steven Gerrard volleys Liverpool level against West Ham in stoppage time of the 2006 FA Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

In undoubtedly one of the greatest-ever FA Cup finals, Liverpool fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to beat West Ham on penalties – and, not for the first time, the Reds had captain Steven Gerrard to thank.

Stevie G was in typically inspirational form in the last Cup final at the Millennium Stadium, bagging a brace which included a thunderous 35-yard volley to equalise in stoppage time and force extra time.

Drogba scores the first FA Cup goal at the new Wembley (2007)

Didier Drogba scored the winning goal for Chelsea against Manchester United in the 2007 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

After six years away, the FA Cup final returned to Wembley in 2007 – a new Wembley, staging one of its first club matches.

And the clash between Chelsea and Manchester United saw a suitably dramatic ending, Didier Drogba notching the Blues’ winner in the 26th minute of extra time after playing a neat one-two with Frank Lampard.

Beckford silences Old Trafford (2010)

Jermaine Beckford scores Leeds' winning goal against Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United hadn’t been knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round stage for 26 years when they hosted fierce rivals Leeds in 2010 – and with the visitors languishing in League One at the time, it would surely be a routine victory for Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils.

Jermaine Beckford had other ideas! Nineteen minutes in, the striker latched onto Jonny Howson’s long ball and slotted past goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak at the Stretford End for the only goal of the game.

Watson wins it for Wigan (2013)

Ben Watson celebrates with teammates Callum McManaman and Shaun Maloney after scoring Wigan's winning goal against Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

Wigan Athletic went into the 2013 FA Cup final as massive underdogs against reigning English champions Manchester City – and the Latics were relegated from the Premier League days later – but seemed to tap into the magic of the cup on the most momentous day in their history.

In the 91st minute, substitute Ben Watson rose to head home Shaun Maloney’s corner, sparking utter delirium in one half of Wembley.