Drogba mobbed by Montreal Impact fans

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has been mobbed by fans at his arrival in Montreal after signing for local MLS club the Impact.

Drogba posted a video on Twitter of a packed arrivals hall at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on Wednesday, with fans held back by security guards, and the 37-year-old forward in the foreground, nodding at the camera with a satisfied look on his face.

The former Ivory Coast international wrote: "First steps on Canadian soil, what a welcome @impactmontreal."

The Impact tweeted a picture of Drogba holding one of their club scarves with the accompanying line: "You were waiting for this: Didier Drogba!"

Drogba signed with Montreal on Monday as part of a trade deal with Chicago Fire, committing to the Canadian club until the end of the 2016 MLS season.