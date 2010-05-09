Drogba: Penalty sulk was mistake

The Ivory Coast player, tied on 26 league goals with Manchester United's Wayne Rooney before the final day victory that crowned Chelsea as champions, reacted petulantly when regular penalty taker Frank Lampard fired the home side into a 2-0 lead to settle their early nerves.

"Yeah, I understood but at the same time I was disappointed because we were 1-0 up and I wanted to score," Drogba, who went on to grab a second-half hat-trick that sealed the Golden Boot award after a prolific season, told Sky Sports.

"I had to get over the frustration in the second half and come back. I was not happy but afterwards on the pitch I realised that I was making a big mistake and Frank was right.

"I feel very proud because for three years we were chasing this title. This is fantastic, it's for the fans. Everyone is happy and it's amazing to win the Golden Boot after being away for a month in the middle of the season."

Drogba, well known for his emotional outbursts, stomped away after being told in no uncertain terms by Lampard that he would not be taking the kick and half-heartedly congratulated the England player after he beat Wigan keeper Mike Pollitt.

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp, a half time panel guest on Sky Sports' coverage, described the Ivorian's latest histrionics as like that of a "big baby."

Lampard, who did allow Drogba to take a second penalty awarded after halftime, was a little more charitable, although his decision to whack the match ball into the crowd at the end, denying Drogba his souvenir was mischievous.

"It was nothing really," Lampard, who scored 27 goals this season, said. "It's because he is so hungry but I've taken penalties all seasson and I wanted to score and make it 2-0.

"After that when it was safe I was more than happy for Didier to go on and win the Golden Boot...we are a team and he did it and he deserves to be the top scorer."

Drogba's 36 goals in all competitions was his best return since joining Chelsea six years ago.

