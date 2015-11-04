Drogba won't go to Bologna - Montreal Impact

Montreal Impact have dismissed suggestions that Didier Drogba will complete a loan move to Bologna when the MLS play-offs come to a close in December.

The former Ivory Coast international has been heavily linked with the Serie A side in recent weeks - with reports suggesting a short-term move to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara could be on the cards.

Since arriving at Montreal, the 37-year-old has scored 12 times in 13 appearances and will be tasked with helping his side through Sunday's MLS play-off semi-final second leg with Columbus Crew.

And an Impact statement sought to put paid to any rumours of a post-season move elsewhere, specifically to the Serie A strugglers.

"Rumours coming from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean suggested that Didier Drogba would play in Italy, more precisely on loan with Italian club Bologna F.C. after the MLS playoffs," it read.

"The Impact denied those rumours on Tuesday, originally reported by Italian media and newspapers who cover soccer almost exclusively and on a daily basis.

"The Italian club, the Impact, nor Drogba have ever discussed this possibility."

Impact are on course to reach the MLS Conference finals thanks to a 2-1 first-leg lead over Columbus Crew with DC United and New York Red Bulls competing in the other Eastern Conference semi.