Signing set to snub Tottenham Hotspur - despite agreement already in place: report

Tottenham failing to get the deal over the line would be a harsh indictment of their current position

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is facing serious scrutiny over his position at present
Losing out on the already-agreed transfer would be tough for Tottenham to take (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new signing could soon walk away from a proposed transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, despite a transfer agreement already being agreed.

There is no getting away from the fact it’s been a difficult season in north London for Ange Postecoglou, whose job looks further at risk with each passing week.

But having a young player reject an agreed transfer from one of Spain’s middling sides would be a stark reminder of how far Spurs have dropped off this season.

Johnny Cardoso tempted to avoid Tottenham Hotspur move

Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis, August 2024

Johnny Cardoso is contemplating ditching Spurs to remain with Real Betis (Image credit: Alamy)

It was revealed last month, and confirmed by the player, that Spurs negotiated an option to buy Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso for £21million at the end of this season as part of the sale of Giovani Lo Celso last year.

However, Spanish outlet La Colina De Nervion has revealed that it may not be as clear-cut as activating that clause for the Spanish side.

Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 25, 2024 in Seville, Spain

Cardoso has been a key part of Betis's recent strong form (Image credit: Getty Images)

They report that the player is considering staying with Betis for another year amid their recent good form.

Cardoso revealed the importance of European football to him alongside confirming the Tottenham deal.

Postecoglou’s side currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League standings; their only hope of securing entry to Europe next term is lifting the Europa League trophy.

On the other hand, his current club’s recent hot streak sees them sitting in sixth in La Liga, which would provide entry to the Conference League, and only six points off the Champions League spots.

Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou

Europa League success could determine Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham future (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while having a player like Cardoso reject the club, the 23-year-old’s hesitancy is understandable.

Betis are in much better shape to secure European football next season and, given Postecoglou’s current predicament, precisely which manager Cardoso would be linking up with at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is up in the air.

Cardoso, who has 18 caps for USMNT and joined Betis from Brazilian side Internacional in January last year, is currently valued at €20m by Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

