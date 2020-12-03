Dundalk remain pointless in Europa League after loss in Norway

Dundalk equalled an unwanted Europa League record by losing their fifth group game against Molde.

The 3-1 defeat means the Irish side are yet to pick up a point and have made the joint worst start to a campaign in Europa League history.

They have suffered several narrow losses but this was not one of them, with Molde completely dominant on their artificial pitch, to the delight of their 600 fans.

Sheriff Sinyan came close to an opener in the 12th minute but Cammy Dummigan diverted the ball behind for a corner.

The breakthrough for the Norwegians came on the half-hour mark when Birk Risa’s cross from the left was cleverly headed in by Magnus Wolff Eikrem.

Dundalk were made to pay again 11 minutes later for not stopping Risa getting balls in, this time Ohi Omoijuanfo on the end of the cross to nod in from close range.

Molde somehow failed to make it three in the 57th minute when Gary Rogers parried Omoijuanfo’s header but Sinyan poked wide with the goal at his mercy.

The hosts had a penalty appeal turned down for handball and were denied by a fine double save from Rogers but they did get a third in the 67th minute when Martin Ellingsen headed in from a corner at the far post.

They should have had a fourth, too, but substitute Mathis Bolly hit a post late on and Dundalk at least had the consolation of scoring the best goal of the night when Jordan Flores lashed a long-range shot into the top corner in injury time.

The result means Molde will join Arsenal in progressing from Group B if they avoid defeat against Rapid in their final group match.