Dundee 2 Dundee United 1: Visitors relegated

Dundee United suffered the ultimate humiliation at Dens Park when their relegation fate was sealed with a 2-1 defeat to cross-town rivals Dundee.

United were already faced a long road to safety, being 11 points behind second-last Kilmarnock - who will likely play off for their future in the Premiership as the table stands - but they were given fresh hope when Edward Ofere put his side 1-0 up after 54 minutes.

But their joy was short-lived.

Kostadin Gadzhalov got on the end of a Paul McGinn ball to level the scores and the home fans were sent into raptures by Craig Wighton, who scored the winner three minutes into injury time as he confirmed the relegation of their great rivals.

The result means Dundee will be playing in a higher division than United for the first time since 1960.