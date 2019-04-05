Dundee boss McIntyre lauds battling qualities of his confidence-hit players

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre is confident his players will keep fighting for every point despite suffering a series of psychological blows during a six-match losing streak.

Dundee slumped to the bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership after a defeat by St Mirren last weekend, followed by a 2-0 loss to St Johnstone in midweek to leave them without a point since a 2-1 win at Livingston on February 16.

The Dark Blues host Aberdeen on Saturday, with McIntyre looking for his side to capitalise on home advantage.

“It’s been tough because there’s been a lot of chances that we’ve created and not taken, and we have been punished for every mistake we have made,” said McIntyre.

“But it’s another game at home and a chance to get three points against a team with their own agenda.

“They have a fantastic away record but we are at home and we have to make sure we are fighting for our lives and scrapping for everything that comes our way.

“I’ve got to say the boys have been fairly positive considering the run we have been on. Obviously when goals go against you and you don’t take golden opportunities, then that does dent confidence during the course of the game.”

McIntyre cannot fault the commitment and battling qualities of his players, adding: “The one thing I know is they keep trying to do the right things, and that’s all I will ask of them.

“We came out in the second half (on Wednesday) and made a brilliant chance after going behind. We didn’t take it and we lose another one and it’s hard to come back from that.

“They get constantly encouraged to stand up and be counted, in our box and the opposition box.

“Ultimately, sometimes our quality has let us down and we’ve switched off but it’s not from the lack of effort.

“That’s so important for me, that we keep battling, scratching and fighting for everything we can.”