Dundee extend unbeaten run with goalless draw against Dunfermline

Dundee extended their unbeaten Scottish Championship run to five games but they had to make do with a 0-0 draw at Dunfermline.

Danny Mullen and Paul McMullan both went close after the break, but the game ultimately ended in stalemate at East End Park to leave the home side without a win in six in the league.

The Pars started strongly and Kevin O’Hara and Ewan Henderson both forced first-half saves from Adam Legzdins while Declan McDaid called upon Owain Fon Williams at the other end, but the deadlock remained unbroken as the sides headed for the dressing rooms.

Fon Williams had to repel Mullen’s 54th-minute header as the visitors pressed after the restart, but Legzdins had to be equally alert to deny Dom Thomas seconds later.

Mullen tested the keeper from distance with 27 minutes remaining and headed just wide before McMullan went close as time ran down with the home side under the cosh, but to no avail.