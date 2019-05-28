Dundee left back Ralph signals intention to leave

The new Dundee manager could be looking for a new left-back after Nathan Ralph signalled his intention to leave the relegated club.

Jim Goodwin is the favourite to take charge following reports Dundee had narrowed their choices down to the Alloa boss and under-18s coach James McPake, who stepped in as caretaker after Jim McIntyre was sacked.

Ralph was the club’s player of the year and he remains under contract but he looks set to depart.

A club statement read: “The club have been informed by Nathan Ralph of his intention to trigger a clause in his contract which allows him to speak to other clubs following our relegation from the Ladbrokes Premiership.”