Dunfermline chiefs urge fans not to seek compensation if season is not completed

Desperate Dunfermline chiefs have pleaded with fans not to seek compensation if Scottish football authorities decided to scrap the rest of the season.

The Pars almost went bust in 2013 before they were rescued by supporters but the club’s current board are worried the coronavirus crisis could send them spiralling again.

The Scottish Football Association has suspended all domestic action until at least the end of April but with the virus not set to peak until the summer, there are no guarantees the campaign will ever be completed.

And that has sparked alarm at East End Park, with Pars chiefs worried their cash-flow crisis could be exacerbated by claims for refunds from season-ticket holders.

NEWS | Joint Response Group Update – Thursday, 19 March.https://t.co/cCnF5nhgAF— Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 19, 2020

Chairman Ross McArthur said in a statement: “At present, the current season is suspended.

“The football authorities are in regular discussion with the government.

“However, when season 2019/20 is brought to a conclusion, whenever that may be, we would ask our supporters for their cooperation and understanding not to seek compensation in respect of any of the games which may not be allowed to be played.”

McArthur has also announced the Pars are closing down East End Park for six weeks in order to protect the Ladbrokes Championship outfit’s coffers.

Club office staff will work from home but the Fifers’ home ground has been put on lockdown until the end of April.

“Dunfermline Athletic faces substantial financial challenges,” McArthur added. “Virtually all of our anticipated incomes streams are frozen.

“We will be unable to hold the last three league games at East End Park in the scheduled manner, and hospitality, catering and private functions at the ground have now been curtailed.

“This will damage the cash flow of the football club, particularly as we have very limited options in dealing with the many fixed costs we carry as a football club.

“It is therefore necessary for us to put in place immediately an emergency contingency plan which will address our finances and also make sure we do not place at risk our loyal staff, volunteers and supporters.

“As from noon on Saturday, East End Park will be locked down completely until the end of April, with all of our facilities being closed.

“All of our administration staff, each of whom has the ability to work from home, will self-isolate, along with our ground staff and playing staff. Only security personnel will be present.”

A fighting fund has been set up to support the club through the crisis and McArthur is confident Dunfermline will survive.

He said: “The directors remain firmly behind the club and would much appreciate the support of their fellow Pars fans at this critical time.

“Seven years ago, we came very close to losing our club forever. By working together, we saved Dunfermline Athletic. We know what it takes, and we know we can overcome this situation if we stand together.”