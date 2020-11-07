Dunfermline’s perfect start to the season ended by goalless draw at Ayr

Dunfermline’s 100 per cent start to the Scottish Championship season came to an end as they were held to a goalless draw at Ayr.

The visitors had scored 10 goals in their opening three games of the campaign but could not find a way past goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo in a game of few chances.

The 19-year-old on loan from Aston Villa held a shot at his near post from Fraser Murray early on and kept out a Kerr McInroy effort soon after the break.

The hosts offered little threat themselves going forward but held on in relative comfort as they bounced back from defeat at Greenock Morton last time out.

The draw saw Dunfermline surrender top spot to Raith, with both sides now level on 10 points.