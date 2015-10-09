Dunga calls for calm after Brazil suffer Chile defeat

Brazil head coach Dunga has called for calm following his side's 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Chile.

Second-half goals from Eduardo Vargas and Alexis Sanchez secured maximum points for the Copa America winners in the opening round of qualifying games for the 2018 finals in Russia.

Dunga, however, insists the game was evenly balanced and has rejected suggestions for an overhaul of the team ahead of their home fixture with Venezuela next Wednesday.

"It's very difficult for a coach to talk about changes after a 2-0 defeat. It's not always necessary to change everything after a loss," he said afterwards.

"It was an equal game in the first half, we had some good chances before Chile's first goal. Football is like that.

"We had four or give counterattacks that could have been killers, but we didn't make the right choices.

"Nobody likes to lose, but the match was very even. Everyone knows Chile are a difficult team to play against. We knew we would face pressure.

"The home games will be crucial. We always have to get three points at home."