Dunga denies he is under pressure
Dunga believes Brazil face a long and complicated World Cup qualification campaign.
Dunga says his position as Brazil coach is not under threat despite poor performances against Chile and Argentina in World Cup qualifying.
Brazil, beaten 1-0 by Chile in the opener, have four points from three games following their success over Venezuela and the 1-1 draw in Buenos Aires on Friday.
The 1994 World Cup-winning captain feels he is not under any extra pressure and called for patience with qualification for 2018 only in its premature stages.
"We are at the beginning," Dunga told a news conference. "The championship will be long, complicated as it always is.
"We see a lot now, but if past qualifiers are analysed, [we] also had problems in the beginning."
He added: "Brazil is a competitive team. We face strong opponents and we have to score points as quickly as possible, [when] thinking of qualifying."
Brazil – fourth in the table – host Peru in Salvador on Tuesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.