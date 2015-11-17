Dunga denies he is under pressure

Dunga says his position as Brazil coach is not under threat despite poor performances against Chile and Argentina in World Cup qualifying.

Brazil, beaten 1-0 by Chile in the opener, have four points from three games following their success over Venezuela and the 1-1 draw in Buenos Aires on Friday.

The 1994 World Cup-winning captain feels he is not under any extra pressure and called for patience with qualification for 2018 only in its premature stages.

"We are at the beginning," Dunga told a news conference. "The championship will be long, complicated as it always is.

"We see a lot now, but if past qualifiers are analysed, [we] also had problems in the beginning."

He added: "Brazil is a competitive team. We face strong opponents and we have to score points as quickly as possible, [when] thinking of qualifying."

Brazil – fourth in the table – host Peru in Salvador on Tuesday.