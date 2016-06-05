Dunga unsure on Ecuador's disallowed goal in Copa draw

Brazil coach Dunga says he was unsure if the ball went out of play as Ecuador star Miller Bolanos had a goal ruled out at the Copa America Centenario.

Dunga was left counting his blessings following Brazil's goalless draw against Ecuador in their Copa America Group B clash on Saturday after Bolanos' strike was controversially disallowed in the second half.

With just over an hour played in Pasadena, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was spared embarrassment after Bolanos somehow found the back of the net from the byline, but the ball was deemed to have already gone out of play.

Replays proved inconclusive and, quizzed about the incident post-match, Dunga said: "I cannot say whether or not it went out, I was far away.

"I did not see on television and from my position it is difficult to know.

"The players who were closest say the ball went out."

As for the match itself, Dunga felt Brazil were unfortunate not to claim maximum points.

Philippe Coutinho was denied by Ecuador keeper Esteban Dreer at point-blank range in the first half, while substitute Lucas Moura almost won the game with seven minutes remaining.

"We tried to win from the start, but Ecuador are a very strong team, with a compact game," said Dunga. "If we are to measure performance and analyse, Brazil were always closer to winning.

"We always want more, but the team performed well and were very strong in defence."