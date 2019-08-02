Duo doubtful for Livingston

Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are ‘touch and go’ for Livingston’s Ladbrokes Premiership opener.

The midfielders have knee injuries and could miss the visit of Motherwell.

Defender Hakeem Odoffin remains sidelined following knee surgery during the close-season.

Motherwell have a fitness doubt over Barry Maguire, who has a minor knee injury.

Forward Devante Cole has trained all week after being troubled by a minor knock during their successful Betfred Cup group campaign.

Craig Tanner (knee) is still working his way back, recent signing Christy Manzinga (hamstring) is not ready for a debut and David Turnbull (knee) is a long-term absentee but manager Stephen Robinson otherwise has a fully fit squad with a number of selection choices to make.

Provisional Livingston squad: Sarkic, Stewart, Devlin, McMillan, Lamie, Lithgow, Pepe, Bartley, Jacobs, Pittman, Erskine, Sibbald, Lawson, Robinson, Lawless, Crawford, Souda, Dykes, Miller, Tiffoney, Savane.

Provisional Motherwell squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Livingstone, Grimshaw, Gallagher, Devine, Hartley, Dunne, Maguire, Sloth, Donnelly, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Ilic, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.