Dutch skipper Van Persie impressed by Mexico

Louis van Gaal's men go into the clash in Fortaleza as favourites after winning their three Group B games.

Mexico's approach in Group A was a complete contrast to the Dutch, who have scored 10 goals, as Miguel Herrera's side conceded just once, while only needing four goals to claim two wins and a draw.

Van Persie, who returns from suspension for the encounter, said Mexico had shown themselves to be a quality side, particularly in a 0-0 draw against Brazil.

"It's now a knockout. They played really well and remained unbeaten in their group. Even the hosts could not score against them. That speaks volumes about their abilities," the Manchester United star told The Times of India.

"Moreover, they will be playing in familiar conditions. We have to be more alert and best-prepared to face all sorts of situations.

"There is absolutely no scope for errors. We have to minimise our errors and try our best to capitalise on the errors of our opponents.

"We are not thinking far at this point of time. Just want to concentrate on the match at hand and give our best."

The winner of the clash faces either Costa Rica or Greece in the quarter-finals.