Dutt confident of Werder response against Hertha

Werder were hammered 7-0 by UEFA Champions League holders Bayern in front of their home fans last week, a result that sees them just five points above the Bundesliga's bottom three.

The defeat was Werder's worst ever at home and they face a tough trip to the German capital in their bid to bounce back.

Dutt believes his side can get a result and can continue Hertha's three-match winless record at home though.

"We know what kind of a game we have behind us and there is nothing we can say now to make it any better," he said.

"All we can say is that we've got to do it better somehow on Friday. Regardless of that defeat, the fans here can still be proud of the team.

"I trust them. We've got some fantastic lads."

Werder – who have conceded 22 goals in their last six matches – have not won an away match since September.