Dybala backs Morata to end goal drought

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has backed fellow forward Alvaro Morata to end his goal drought sooner rather than later.

The former Real Madrid striker has not found the net since Juventus' 3-1 win over Bologna on October 4 and has gone 12 games without a goal since.

Morata's confidence took another blow when he missed a big chance to score in the 1-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday, but Dybala feels there is no reason for the Spaniard to panic just yet.

"Alvaro is a top striker, he works extremely hard and he'll start finding the target again sooner rather than later," Dybala told the official Juventus website.

"When he's playing, I'm able to occupy space in deeper positions.

"With Mario Mandzukic there are more lay-offs and one-twos."

Morata scored 15 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season, but has been unable to replicate that form this campaign.

The 23-year-old has found the net just three times in 19 games in all competitions so far.