Dybala dismisses Barcelona talk as he nears Juventus renewal

Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala has made it clear he is not interested in joining Barcelona, revealing he is on the verge of signing a contract renewal with his current club.

The Argentine hit 23 goals in all competitions last season to finish as Juve's top scorer and his good performances saw him linked with a move to Camp Nou.

However, while Dybala confesses it is a dream to play alongside compatriot Lionel Messi, he does not plan on joining the Barca star at Camp Nou any time soon.

"I am close to renewing with Juventus," the 22-year-old told reporters.

"What the press say about Barcelona does not make any sense, also because the window is closed.

"To play with Messi is a dream, which I can achieve (with Argentina)."

Dybala, whose existing deal with Juventus runs until 2020, then went on to praise club and international team-mate Gonzalo Higuain.

"My role [for Argentina] and for Juve is pretty much the same," he added.

"With Higuain, everything is easier. He distracts so many opponents and creates room for me."