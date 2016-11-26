Dybala edging closer to Juventus return

Massimiliano Allegri expects Paulo Dybala to resume squad training next week as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury.



The Argentina international has not featured for the Serie A champions since their 1-0 defeat to AC Milan on October 22.

However, Dybala appears on the verge of a comeback with Juve head coach Allegri delivering a positive update on the forward's injury status.

"You can expect to see Dybala training with us again next week," he told a news conference ahead of Juve's Serie A contest at Genoa on Sunday.

Dybala's strike partner Gonzalo Higuain was also absent for Juve's Champions League win over Sevilla in midweek due to a hamstring problem.

However, the former Napoli star is ready to feature against Genoa and will likely partner Mario Mandzukic in attack.

"Gonzalo is fit and available," Allegri added.

"He will almost certainly partner Mandzukic up front.

"Mario himself is in a great place at the moment both mentally and physically."