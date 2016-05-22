Dybala: Juve will not release me for Rio

Paulo Dybala has revealed Juventus have him he will not be given permission to represent Argentina at the Olympic Games.

Gerardo Martino left Dybala out of his 23-man squad for next month's Copa America Centenario in the United States.

Despite the Juventus striker's absence, Argentina still possess a squad boasting the attacking talents of Ezequiel Lavezzi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gaitan, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain.

Dybala confessed he had been banking on a place in the Copa America squad, with Juve having told him they would not make him available for Rio due to a clash with the start of their Serie A campaign.

"I regret not having been called up for the Copa America because I already knew the club would not release me for Rio," he told DirecTV.

"I wanted to be in the United States, but you have to respect the coach's decision.

"It is difficult to form an attack with all these phenomena."

Dybala scored 23 goals in 46 appearances for Juve this season as the Turin giants became the first Italian side to complete a Serie A and Coppa Italia double for the second successive season.