Dybala never doubted Juventus

Paulo Dybala's previous experiences in Italian football meant he had no doubt Juventus would be crowned Serie A champions this season.

Dybala has starred with 20 goals in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side following a close-season switch from Palermo.

Juve were off the pace during the opening weeks of the season as they adapted to life without key men Carlos Tevez, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, who moved on after the Champions League final defeat to Barcelona at the end of last season.

Dybala and his team-mates were confirmed as champions this week - Juventus's fifth successive Scudetto - and the Argentina forward reflected on their era of dominance in an exclusive interview with Tuttosport.

"It was an extraordinary season for how we won the Scudetto and the way we won it made it even more joyful," he said.

"It's been what I expected because, in my three years in Italy I realised that there was no team as strong as Juventus. A stadium like ours frightens opponents. There is nowhere else like it.

"Even in the worst moment, when we were 12 points behind Inter, I was aware that we had changed a lot and many of us still had to understand what Juventus really was.

"Above all, I knew it was still in our hands, We just have to win the games - and that's what we did. Winning it with this comeback was even more exciting."

The champions host relegation-threatened Carpi in Serie A on Sunday.