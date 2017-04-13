Dybala thanks Allegri for aiding his development

Paulo Dybala lauded Massimiliano Allegri's role in his development after signing a contract tying him to Juventus until 2022 on Tuesday.

Dybala joined from Palermo in 2015 and has established himself as one of Europe's leading forwards, evidenced in his exquisite double in the 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Barcelona on Tuesday.

This season the 23-year-old has been deployed in a freer role behind main striker Gonzalo Higuain, and he has enjoyed how Allegri has managed the early stages of his time in Turin.

"This week is filled with very strong feelings and emotions, I'm very happy for what I've done so far," Dybala, who has ended speculation linking him with Barca and Real Madrid by extending his contract, told Juve's official website.

Two years of :- 39 goals- 16 assists- 137 chances created April 13, 2017

"When I signed the first contract [was my best moment at Juventus], because I knew I would have become part of this club. Being part of Juventus, of what this team represents in the world, that was an unforgettable emotion.

"Allegri initially fielded me in a very cautious way, he knew exactly what he was doing. He allowed me enough time to understand and get to know this club better.

"I really like my current position, I already played that way when I was a youngster in Argentina, it gives more freedom and more options."