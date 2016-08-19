Dybala will become one of world's top three - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has tipped Paulo Dybala to become one of the world's best three players as the new Serie A season arrives.

Juventus host Fiorentina on Saturday as they begin their attempt to win a sixth consecutive league title.

Head coach Allegri has overseen a busy close-season in which Paul Pogba left for Manchester United in a world-record deal and five senior players arrived.

But it is a forward already at Juve, 22-year-old Dybala, who Allegri thinks is set for super-stardom.

"Dybala is an extraordinary player and he can also get better," said Allegri.

"He will become one of the world's top three players."

Ahead of the Fiorentina game, Allegri would not reveal whether two of their key additions – Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain – would start.

He added: "I have already decided on seven of my starting XI. I will evaluate today [Friday] and Saturday morning whether Pjanic is in a condition to Play.

"Higuain's physical condition is improving while Sami Khedira's been training with us for 15 days – he's in good shape. Patrice Evra has a knock but he should be fit.

"Who will play up front? Dybala will play and for the rest you will have to wait and see."