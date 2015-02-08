Dyche back 'Ings for England' calls

Ings was on target for the eighth time this season as Burnley drew 2-2 with West Brom on Sunday, the Lancashire club left to settle for a point after throwing away a two-goal lead at Turf Moor.

Despite that disappointment, Dyche was full of praise for top scorer Ings, who stayed with Burnley despite much speculation over his future in the January transfer window.

"He's a fine talent, there's no two ways about it," Dyche is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I can see why there are certain people in the media asking about England call-ups, not necessarily to start but in the squad.

"He was excellent again today. He's effervescent, his movement, his quality at times. He's growing into the league, he's understanding it better.

"He's a tremendous talent and we're delighted we stuck to our word and he's still a Burnley player."