Dyche does not expect Barnes will face action

Matic was sent off with 20 minutes remaining for reacting angrily to a challenge from Barnes - a dismissal which will likely see the midfielder miss the upcoming League Cup final against Tottenham.

Chelsea had taken the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour through Branislav Ivanovic, but Ben Mee rescued a point after Matic had been given his marching orders.

"I've only seen it as it happened," said Dyche of the incident. "I thought it was a coming together on an odd angle of two players.

"I thought Barnesy gets the ball, his foot follows through and their lad comes in underneath and it lands on his leg. That's how I recollect it as it happened.

"I must make clear that I haven't seen it again. And then he reacts in the way that he did.

"If that's a big talking point, I think there's more to the game than that because I thought we were excellent today."

One journalist offered to show Dyche a replay of the incident, but the Burnley boss declined.

Asked whether he felt Barnes could face retrospective action, Dyche said: "I have no clue. I haven't seen it again, so, on my recollection as it happened, I would be surprised.

"But who knows. The powers that be will decide that and I think there's probably other incidents in the game that they will also look at if that's the case.

"I'd be surprised if they didn't."

Dyche, though, hoped the incident would not cast a shadow over what was an excellent result for his side.

"It may do, it's up to other people," he added. "I know I'm a team operator. I know what the lads give for the cause this season, so that's what I focus on."