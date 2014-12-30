Dyche explains Vokes omission at Man City

Wales international Vokes was instrumental in firing Burnley to Championship promotion last season, netting 20 league goals as he forged a productive partnership with Danny Ings.

But his campaign was curtailed by a serious knee injury suffered in March, and the 25-year-old only made his first-team return as a late substitute in the 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Friday.

Dyche elected not to include Vokes in the matchday squad for the trip to Manchester City two days later, and aims to slowly ease the striker back into the fray.

"Sam had a big adrenaline hit when he came back," said Dyche.

"He's been out for nine months and to have that rush, from a fantastic reception from the crowd, is a massive thing and all part of adapting back to full fitness.

"I'm an ex-player and you can't understand it unless you have been through it.

"I can assure you, after that you feel a bit flat, so I explained that to him and leaving him out at City was my decision.

"Two games in three days, in his case, was too early and I just told him to have a few down days and he will come back in serious thinking as we move forward."

Dyche also confirmed that defender Michael Duff (calf) and midfielder Matt Taylor (Achilles) had returned to training but were unlikely to feature in the short term as they continue their rehabilitation.