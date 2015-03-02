Dyche hails Ings determination

The striker has been heavily linked with a switch to the Merseysiders come the end of the season - when his Burnley deal expires.

But Dyche will have no qualms with introducing Ings, who has five goals in his last eight Premier League games, to the fray.

"His determination has been there for all to see," Dyche said.

"He's had one quiet one and other than that he's been fantastic.

"I'm sure his determination will be to do his best for Burnley, no matter who it's against.

"He'll do that and the rest will take care of itself."

Dyche also reserved praise for Ashley Barnes, who played 90 minutes against Swansea after a tough week which saw him targeted for criticism by Chelsea and their manager Jose Mourinho after his part in Nemanja Matic's dismissal the previous week.

"I think there's a respect element from fans, certainly here," Dyche added.

"We have a good connection with the fans, they have a group, manager, staff, players who are giving everything, he's one of any player who plays here that they have great respect for."