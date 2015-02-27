Dynamo face hearing after crowd trouble

Play was stopped with 15 minutes of the second leg remaining as Kiev fans were in involved in ugly scenes with their side leading 3-1.

Dynamo goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy pleaded with supporters to stop fighting and after play resumed, the Ukrainian side held on to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Sergei Rebrov's side were on Friday drawn to face Everton in the round of 16, with the first leg taking place at Goodison Park on March and the return fixture a week later.

Before then they will discover what punishment they will face following the disturbances on Thursday.

Inter and Celtic also face a hearing on March 19 after fireworks were thrown by both sets of supporters during the Serie A club's 1-0 win at San Siro, with the Scottish champions also facing a charge for having five players booked and Virgil van Dijk sent off.

Bayer Leverkusen will have a hearing on the same date due to an illicit banner being held up during their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.