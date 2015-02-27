Dynamo face hearing after crowd trouble
Dynamo Kiev will face a UEFA disciplinary hearing following crowd trouble during Thursday's UEFA Europa League home win against Guingamp.
Play was stopped with 15 minutes of the second leg remaining as Kiev fans were in involved in ugly scenes with their side leading 3-1.
Dynamo goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy pleaded with supporters to stop fighting and after play resumed, the Ukrainian side held on to progress 4-3 on aggregate.
Sergei Rebrov's side were on Friday drawn to face Everton in the round of 16, with the first leg taking place at Goodison Park on March and the return fixture a week later.
Before then they will discover what punishment they will face following the disturbances on Thursday.
Inter and Celtic also face a hearing on March 19 after fireworks were thrown by both sets of supporters during the Serie A club's 1-0 win at San Siro, with the Scottish champions also facing a charge for having five players booked and Virgil van Dijk sent off.
Bayer Leverkusen will have a hearing on the same date due to an illicit banner being held up during their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.