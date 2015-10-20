Dynamo Kiev 0 Chelsea 0: Mourinho's side frustrated in Ukraine

Chelsea remain outside of the top two of their Champions League group as they were held to a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kiev at the Olympic Stadium.

Jose Mourinho's men struck the woodwork on two occasions, once either side of the interval, but failed to find the back of the net and sit third in Group G after three games - three points adrift of leaders Porto after their win over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

A brilliant save from Olexandr Shovokskiy turned Eden Hazard's strike onto the post inside the first 10 minutes, while Nemanja Matic fired wide midway through the half following an impressive solo run.

Sergiy Rebrov's Kiev soon gained composure and saw plenty of the ball, but they struggled to test Asmir Begovic.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper was finally called into action by Derlis Gonzalez after Willian struck the crossbar from a free-kick early in the second half, but the game ended goalless as Chelsea's below-par start to the season continued.

Hazard was left out of Chelsea's 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend with Mourinho calling upon him to do more work defensively.

But the Belgian was restored to the starting line-up in Kiev and quickly reminded his coach of what he offers in attack, seeing an effort tipped onto the post by the slightest of touches from Shovkovskiy in the ninth minute.

Cesc Fabregas felt he should have had a penalty eight minutes later following contact with Sergiy Rybalka, but nothing was given by the referee.

Chelsea stepped up the pressure, with Diego Costa unable to add the slightest of touches required to divert Willian's in-swinging free-kick into the back of the net.

In the 21st minute Matic pounced on a loose pass from Rybalka and strode into the box, jinking between the Kiev defence before stabbing a shot wide as Chelsea's frustration mounted.

Rebrov's side then took greater control of possession, and Valeriy Buyalskiy saw his 20-yard drive deflected narrowly off target before the half-hour mark.

Mourinho was visibly unsatisfied with his team's display as they found it difficult to find space in midfield with Kiev pressing with more intensity.

Chelsea were far more positive after the interval and hit the woodwork again in the 47th minute.

Willian was brought down by Rybalka in a central position 20 yards from goal, but the Brazilian's superb effort from the resulting free-kick crashed down off the underside of the crossbar and away from the goal.

Hazard and Fabregas passed up opportunities before the hour-mark and Chelsea were almost caught on the counter-attack in the 62nd minute, with Begovic forced into a save at his near post by Gonzalez.

Kiev's confidence grew as the game remained goalless, but Domagoj Vida blazed over following a clever cutback from Gonzalez in the 70th minute.

The Paraguayan called Begovic into action once more 10 minutes from time, before Willian curled an effort wide from 20 yards in the last minute as Chelsea were left to settle for a draw.