Dynamo Kiev facing UEFA probe over racism

Dynamo advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League via a 5-2 drubbing of Everton at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex on Thursday but their achievement has been soured by allegations of "racist behaviour".

The Ukrainian powerhouse, who triumphed 6-4 on aggregate, will meet Fiorentina in the quarter-finals.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on March 26.

Dynamo are also facing separate charges, with the club in hot water for setting off fireworks and insufficient organisation, pertaining to some blocked stairways - as detailed in a statement from UEFA.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also have a case to answer after the European governing body opened proceedings for an "illicit banner" displayed during the UEFA Champions League second-leg fixture against Manchester City at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

The case will be heard on May 21.