Dynel Simeu could come into Tranmere’s starting line-up against Stockport

Dynel Simeu could make his first start as Tranmere look to get back on track against Stockport at Prenton Park.

The Southampton defender joined on deadline day and came on as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

Paul Glatzel could freshen up Rovers’ forward line after securing his return to the club on loan, but boss Micky Mellon has a number of injury concerns.

Kieron Morris is nearing a return to the starting line-up while Kyle Jameson, Luke Robinson, Tom Davies, Joel Mumbongo and Charlie Jolley remain sidelined.

Stockport are still without captain Paddy Madden as they look to build on their weekend win over AFC Wimbledon.

Madden serves the second game of his three-match suspension after being sent off in last month’s 1-1 draw with Swindon.

Kyle Wootton and Ollie Crankshaw are expected to continue up front for Dave Challinor’s men in Madden’s continued absence.

Mark Kitching and Akil Wright are among those who came off the bench against the Dons and are fighting for places in the starting line-up.