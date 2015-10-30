Dzeko focussed on title push at Roma rather than goal tally

Edin Dzeko would be happy to go without adding to his Roma tally for the remainder of the season if it meant they could finish as champions.

The Bosnian has scored just one goal in eight Serie A appearances since arriving from Manchester City on an initial loan move that has since turned permanent.

While the 29-year-old admitted he has not been happy with his performances for Roma so far, he is more focussed on helping the club win their first Scudetto since 2000-01.

"I'm not happy, as goals are important for me, but I don't feel oppressed," the Roma forward said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The team is more important. I think anyone would prefer to see the team win and Dzeko stay on one goal.

"That said, the goals will come, and in any case I've set-up goals. I've always scored, and I'm sure I'll score here, but I'm not putting pressure on myself.

"I'd be willing to continue my dry streak until the end of the season to win the title here, it doesn't happen very often and it would be even more important than going to the European Championships with Bosnia, with whom I've already gone to the World Cup."

Roma consolidated top spot with a 3-1 victory over Udinese in midweek and on Saturday they face fourth-placed Inter – who are two points adrift of Rudi Garcia's men - at San Siro.

Dzeko said: "I knew I was joining a great team, but there's a long way to go.

"With that in mind, the game against Inter is not decisive yet, even if it's an important game. Whoever wins can take confidence, so we can't think of losing.

"There are no favourites this year, we're there as are Inter, Napoli, Fiorentina and also Juventus - they remain a great team, and they'll recover.

"Napoli are playing very well, with a champion like [Gonzalo] Higuain up front. Unless he gets injured, he's the most dangerous.

"He and [Miralem] Pjanic are the most decisive players in Serie A at the moment."