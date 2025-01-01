Quiz! Can you name every 2010s Golden Boot winner from Europe's top five leagues?

Time for a football quiz – testing your knowledge on Golden Boot winners.

The 2010s were a time for goalscorers. Two will jump out immediately, we're sure, but there were top marksmen across the continent.

So how many do you remember?

We've listed out the top scorers from 2009/10 to 2018/19 across England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. We just want to know who finished each season as top scorers.

Ten minutes are on the clock and there are 56 top scorers to guess.

You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give the first letter of the next player you're guessing.

