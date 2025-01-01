Quiz! Can you name every 2010s Golden Boot winner from Europe's top five leagues?
Find the fifty frontmen who dominated the last decade of continental competition
Time for a football quiz – testing your knowledge on Golden Boot winners.
The 2010s were a time for goalscorers. Two will jump out immediately, we're sure, but there were top marksmen across the continent.
So how many do you remember?
We've listed out the top scorers from 2009/10 to 2018/19 across England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. We just want to know who finished each season as top scorers.
Ten minutes are on the clock and there are 56 top scorers to guess.
You can grab a hint, too. Just sign into Kwizly and we'll give the first letter of the next player you're guessing.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends too!
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.