Dzeko wants to mirror City success at Roma

Edin Dzeko has set his sights on repeating the success of his Manchester City stint after clinching a loan move to Roma.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has arrived at the Stadio Olimpico on a temporary deal worth €4million, but the Serie A could make the transfer permanent for a further €11m.

"I'm immediately happy to be here, the weather is nice," Dzeko said as he was presented on Thursday. "I've followed Roma because my friend Miralem Pjanic is here. It's a great club.

"I have a good relationship with Miralem. Both he and [director of football Walter] Sabbatini told me good things about being here - the climate, the city and the fans.

"Roma have big plans for the future and I hope to help the club reach them."

Dzeko collected two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Community Shield during his time at the Etihad Stadium and remains hungry for silverware.

"I have spent four wonderful years with Manchester City," he added. "They have grown a lot over the years. I hope to repeat the same path here.

"Working hard I hope to achieve the things I did in Manchester with Roma."