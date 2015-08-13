Dzeko wants to mirror City success at Roma
After leaving Manchester City for Roma, Edin Dzeko is keen to repeat the success he enjoyed at the Etihad Stadium in Italy.
Edin Dzeko has set his sights on repeating the success of his Manchester City stint after clinching a loan move to Roma.
The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has arrived at the Stadio Olimpico on a temporary deal worth €4million, but the Serie A could make the transfer permanent for a further €11m.
"I'm immediately happy to be here, the weather is nice," Dzeko said as he was presented on Thursday. "I've followed Roma because my friend Miralem Pjanic is here. It's a great club.
"I have a good relationship with Miralem. Both he and [director of football Walter] Sabbatini told me good things about being here - the climate, the city and the fans.
"Roma have big plans for the future and I hope to help the club reach them."
Dzeko collected two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Community Shield during his time at the Etihad Stadium and remains hungry for silverware.
"I have spent four wonderful years with Manchester City," he added. "They have grown a lot over the years. I hope to repeat the same path here.
"Working hard I hope to achieve the things I did in Manchester with Roma."
