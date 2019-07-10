Early Sarajevo goal spurred Celtic on, admits captain Brown

Celtic skipper Scott Brown admitted conceding a Sarajevo goal on Tuesday night kickstarted the Hoops into action but believed the response was more than adequate.

The Scottish champions were stunned in the first leg of their opening Champions League qualifier at Asim Ferhatovic Hase stadium when Mirko Oremus struck in in the 29th minute following a corner.

That goal seemed to spark the visitors into life and six minutes later 20-year-old Mikey Johnston arrowed in his first European goal from 25 yards.

French striker Odsonne Edouard, put Celtic ahead with a composed finish in 51st minute before substitute Scott Sinclair added a late third, which pleased Brown and should make the return game at Parkhead a formality.

The 34-year-old midfielder said: “We didn’t move the ball as well as we should have done in the first 15 to 20 minutes.

“Their goal was a little kick up the butt that we probably needed.

“We went on to dominate possession but the main thing was we got some goals, we got 90 minutes under our belts and we are looking forward to the next leg. It was a good first game.

“The pitch was tough, it chopped up in places. They made it difficult, they sat behind the ball and played very direct, but overall we showed our qualities and in the final third especially.

“We went there for a victory and we managed to do that. Getting to the Champions League is our main aim, the manager wants it, the players want it and the fans deserve it.

“We didn’t have Champions League last year so we need to make sure we have it this year.”