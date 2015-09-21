Eberl: Favre remains right man for the Monchengladbach job

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl was "very, very sad" at Lucien Favre's decision to resign and claimed he is still "the right man for the job 100 per cent".

Favre opted to quit as coach on Sunday with Monchengladbach propping up the Bundesliga having lost their opening five matches. Their form this season is in stark contrast to their wonderful run of last term which resulted in the club finishing third and qualifying directly for the Champions League.

Eberl admitted Favre doubted his ability to turn the situation around despite having the board's backing.

"Having those doubts is normal," Eberl said at a press conference on Monday. "It's very, very sad that a great time has come to an end this way.

"Lucien Favre's agent informed me on Sunday morning that he wanted to step down as manager. There were intense discussions. We still think he's the right man for the job 100 per cent, but he can't be swayed.

"I'm still thoroughly convinced that we could have had more success with Favre. We had some great years together.

"Favre's resignation has nothing to do with transfer policy. We built the squad together."

Andre Schubert, the club's Under-23 coach, has been named as caretaker boss until a permanent successor is found.

"There's no set time for when we want to present a new manager. We want the best solution for Borussia and won't panic," added Eberl.

"Schubert has our full confidence. We are calling this situation a 'transition'.

"There is no emergency plan in place. We will scour the market and find a solution."

Favre's long-term replacement will not be Jurgen Klopp.

Former Germany boss Berti Vogts, who made over 400 appearances as a player for Monchengladbach, had earlier claimed Klopp was the ideal man for the job after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season but both Klopp's agent and Eberl have dismissed the suggestion.

Marc Kosicke, Klopp's representative, told Bild: "Jurgen won't become the new coach of Borussia Monchengladbach," while Eberl insisted no approach had been made to the 48-year-old. "There has been no offer made to Jurgen Klopp. I guess you knew that already." he said.