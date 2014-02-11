Eboue claims he turned down Juventus move

The Ivory Coast defender opted to join the Turkish giants in 2011 after falling out of favour at Premier League side Arsenal.



Eboue claims to have rejected advances from Fiorentina, Roma and Juventus when he moved to Istanbul and the full-back has no doubt he made the right decision.



The 30-year-old told TRT Spor: "When I left Arsenal in 2011 many teams were after me.



"Fiorentina, Roma and Juventus were all interested in signing me, but I chose to join Galatasaray.



"I'm delighted with my choice back then because I've been received so well here."

Eboue has made 13 apperances in the Super Lig this season for Roberto Mancini's side, who are four points behind leaders Fenerbahce, and has also played his part in guiding the Turkish club into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.