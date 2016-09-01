Ecuador 0 Brazil 3: Tite leads visitors to rare Quito win

Neymar and Gabriel Jesus led Brazil to a long-awaited qualifying win in Quito, securing a 3-0 victory over Ecuador.

Barcelona star Neymar struck from the penalty spot before Gabriel Jesus netted a brace on debut on Thursday.

It marked a first ever qualifying win in the altitude of the Ecuador capital for Brazil, who were led by Tite for the first time.

Juan Carlos Paredes saw red for the hosts not long after Neymar's opener as Brazil claimed an important win.

Gabriel Jesus, who will join Manchester City at the start of next year, struck twice after that to complete a stunning debut.

With the victory, Brazil moved briefly into fourth in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings.

Gabriel Jesus was handed a start on debut, and he made the most of his opportunity with an excellent display.



But only after Ecuador had looked the more likely throughout the first half.



Gustavo Quinteros' men were lively without finding a goal, with Jefferson Montero appearing most likely to net at the Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa.



But Brazil improved after the break and Gabriel Jesus was at the centre of it, winning a penalty when he was brought down by goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez.



Neymar stepped up to convert, sending an effort to the right of Dominguez and into the bottom corner.



It marked the 47th international goal of his career, just one behind the great Zico – who is fourth on Brazil's all-time list.



After Paredes picked up his second yellow card for a silly challenge on Renato Augusto, Brazil doubled their lead.



Marcelo found room down the left before crossing for Gabriel Jesus, who finished with a flick from inside the area in the 87th minute.



He would add a second goal to his excellent debut.



Found by a Neymar pass, Gabriel Jesus picked out the top corner from the edge of the area to seal Brazil's win in additional time.



The win is a huge boost for Brazil ahead of Tuesday's clash with Colombia, while Ecuador travel to Peru.