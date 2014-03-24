Ecuador Wrap: Emelec dominance continues

Gustavo Quinteros' Emelec side have been largely unstoppable early in the season and that continued with a 3-0 win over LDU Quito.



The league leaders have played two fewer games than their nearest rivals but are still three points clear after seven wins and a draw to start the campaign.



Marcos Caicedo put Emelec ahead in the eighth minute at their Estadio George Capwell home with a left-footed 20-yard free-kick.



Miller Bolanos doubled the advantage on 25 minutes as the attacking midfielder was found in acres of space in the area and had time to place his finish into the bottom corner.



A lovely team move led to the third in second-half additional time with Robert Burbano the beneficiary, neatly finishing from close range to complete the 3-0 win.



Independiente del Valle failed to keep the pressure on Emelec as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Barcelona.



At the other end of the table, Deportivo Cuenca claimed their first win in 10 league games with a 3-2 victory at home to fellow strugglers Mushuc Runa.



Ronaldo Johnson gave Cuenca a 16th-minute lead before Juan Manuel Cobelli's close-range header just after the half-hour mark made it 2-0.



Gustavo Nazareno pulled a goal back four minutes before half-time with a scrappy effort after a corner went uncleared.



Cobelli was fortunate to restore Cuenca's two-goal advantage just after the hour-mark as his 20-yard strike crept under some sloppy goalkeeping.



Carlos Quintero's cracking volley for Mushuc made for a nervous finish but Cuenca held on to move to within two points of getting off the bottom.



Elsewhere, Oscar Ayala's 86th-minute goal helped LDU Loja to a 1-0 win at Olmedo, while Alberto Gomez's effort was enough for Manta to overcome El Nacional 1-0.