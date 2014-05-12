Ecuador Wrap: Emelec stay six points clear

Gustavo Quinteros' Emelec were 2-0 winners against Barcelona at the Estadio George Capwell, keeping them in control at the top.

Independiente del Valle sit six points behind, while LDU Loja are a further point back with five matches remaining.

Emelec needed until the 43rd minute to open the scoring in front of their home fans, and it came thanks to a bit of luck.

A cross from the left looked to be too close to the goalkeeper, but the shot-stopper spilled it and former Everton striker Denis Stracqualursi tapped in.

Angel Mena netted the sealer four minutes before the end for Emelec as they bounced back from their shock loss at home to Olmedo last time out.

Fernando Guerrero's 36th-minute goal saw Independiente to a 1-0 win at Manta to keep them in the title race.

LDU Loja had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 win at home to Deportivo Cuenca.

Rodrigo Mieres put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute but John Garcia and Armando Gomez scored second-half goals for LDU Loja.

Byron Cano's brace helped Olmedo overcome Universidad Catolica 2-0 and Deportivo Quito suffered a 2-0 loss at LDU Quito.

El Nacional and Mushuc Runa played out a 1-1 draw.