Ecuador Wrap: Nieto brace powers Quito to victory

Federico Nieto scored a goal in either half as Deportivo Quito claimed their first victory in four games to solidify their hold on fifth spot in the Primera A standings, while the capital club also moved within touching distance of the clubs ahead of them, who all failed to win.

Deportivo Quito (26 points) sit eight points adrift of league-leaders Emelec, who were held to a scoreless draw by Barcelona, while second-placed Independiente (31) drew 2-2 with Universidad Catolica (31), who are third.

El Nacional (27 points), who sit fourth, were stunned 1-0 by lowly Deportivo Quevedo.

At the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa on Sunday, Deportivo Quito hit the front in the 25th minute through Alex Colon, while Nieto made it 2-0 two minutes later with a glancing header from Alister de Jesus' cross.

Nieto effectively finished the contest three minutes into the second half, latching onto a long pass before finishing past Macara's goalkeeper and notching his 28th goal of the season.

Independiente had to come from behind to secure a draw at home versus Universidad Catolica with Jonathan Gonzalez producing the equaliser in the 86th minute.

The visitors jumped out to a 2-0 lead after just 17 minutes with goals from Diego Benitez and Elvis Patta but Independiente reduced Catolica's lead before the break thanks to Daniel Angulo's 38th-minute strike.

After pushing throughout the second half, Gonzalez's fine finish with four minutes remaining secured a point for Independiente.

In other results, Manta drew 1-1 with LDU Quito and LDU Loja overcame Deportivo Cuenca 2-1.